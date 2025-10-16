Nepal and Oman secure spots in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Nepal and Oman secured their berths for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup after guaranteeing top-three finishes in the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

The two teams clinched their spots to the tournament taking place in India and Sri Lanka with guaranteed top three finishes in the tournament log ahead of their Super Six stage clash on Thursday, with one more spot still available.

Oman and Nepal are in first and second place respectively with unbeaten records in their three completed matches, with only the net run rate separating them.

Five of the first six matches in the Super Six stage went to the final over, highlighting the close finishes between the teams, featuring Nepal prevailing in two nail-biters to book their place.

They brought two carry-over points to the Super Six stage, before clinching final-ball victories against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.

Similarly, Oman also carried over two points to the Super Six, where they also returned victories against Qatar and the UAE.

The UAE currently hold third place after beating Samoa and are just one critical match against Japan away from their T20 World Cup hopes coming to fruition, with Japan needing wins in both their remaining matches.

Qatar and Samoa are still mathematically in with a chance, though they need other results to go their way, as well as a win over the other in their meeting on Thursday, plus the edge on net run rate to remain alive.

