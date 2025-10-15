Women World Cup: Pakistan knocked out after rain-hit match against England

Rain-abandoned match against England ended Pakistan’s ICC Women’s World Cup campaign, leaving them bottom of the table with one point.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s journey in the ICC Women’s World Cup came to an end after their rain-affected match against England was abandoned at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

Chasing a revised target of 113 runs from 31 overs, Pakistan were comfortably placed at 33 for no loss in six overs when rain interrupted play. The downpour intensified, eventually forcing the abandonment of the must-win contest.

With no reserve days allotted for league-stage matches, both sides were awarded one point each. As a result, Pakistan remained at the bottom of the table with just one point from four games, while England retained their position at the top with seven points.

The washout officially ended Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals, as even victories in their remaining three matches could only bring them to a total of seven points.

Despite the disappointment, Pakistan will next take on New Zealand at the same venue on Saturday, while England will face co-hosts India in Indore on Sunday.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, England posted 133 for nine in their 31 overs, with all-rounder Charlie Dean top-scoring with a composed 33 off 51 balls, including three boundaries.