In-focus

Spinner Noman Ali achieves major milestone in first test against South Africa

Spinner Noman Ali achieves major milestone in first test against South Africa

Cricket

Nauman Ali becomes Pakistan’s top left-arm spinner in Tests with most five-wicket hauls, surpassing Iqbal Qasim’s record.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s national cricket team left-arm spinner Noman Ali has achieved a major milestone.

In the Test match being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Noman Ali took six wickets against South Africa, marking the ninth time he has taken five or more wickets in a Test innings.

With this performance, Noman Ali has become the Pakistani left-arm spinner with the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

Previously, this record was held by Iqbal Qasim, who had achieved eight five-wicket hauls in Test matches.
 

Related Topics
Cricket
Sports



Related News