Spinner Noman Ali achieves major milestone in first test against South Africa

Nauman Ali becomes Pakistan’s top left-arm spinner in Tests with most five-wicket hauls, surpassing Iqbal Qasim’s record.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s national cricket team left-arm spinner Noman Ali has achieved a major milestone.

In the Test match being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Noman Ali took six wickets against South Africa, marking the ninth time he has taken five or more wickets in a Test innings.

@Ali17Noman now holds the most five-wicket hauls (9️⃣) by a Pakistan left-arm spinner in Test cricket He overtakes the legendary Iqbal Qasim, who had 8️⃣ fifers #PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen pic.twitter.com/L6MFYFSpPQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 14, 2025

With this performance, Noman Ali has become the Pakistani left-arm spinner with the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

Previously, this record was held by Iqbal Qasim, who had achieved eight five-wicket hauls in Test matches.

