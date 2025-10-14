Pakistan spinners dismiss South Africa for 269

Pakistan's spinners dominated on Day 3 of the first Test, as South Africa ended at 257/6, trailing by 121 runs. Tony de Zorzi's 104 was the highlight. Muthusamy took six wickets for South Africa.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Spinners put Pakistan in command in the first Test against South Africa on the third day on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium here when the tourists were bowled out for 269 runs in their first innings – giving hosts a lead of 109 runs.

No seamer could take a wicket as spinners Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Salman Ali Agha shred the scalps. Noman grabbed six wickets and Sajid three.

Earlier, South Africa resumed their first innings at 216 for six and lost the remaining four wickets adding 53 to the total.

Pakistani spinners continued to dominate in the morning session as South Africa lost two wickets for 257. Tony de Zorzi tried to reduce the deficit, scoring 104 runs before he was removed by Noman Ali.

Earlier, spinner Sajid Khan got early breakthrough by removing Senuran Muthusamy for 11 runs.

On day two, spinners also dominated on the second day’s play of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa, as the visitors are still trailing by 162 runs with four first-innings wickets in hand at the close of play.

South Africa, in reply to Pakistan’s 378 all out, lost captain and opening batter Aiden Markram in the 12th over for 20, caught behind off the bowling of Noman Ali. Wiaan Mulder was the next batter to return to the pavilion, also caught behind off the left-arm spinner.

At two for 80 in 24.5 overs, Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi stitched a 94-run partnership for the third wicket before Rickelton (71, 137b, 9x4s, 2x6s) fell to Salman Ali Agha with 174 runs on the board. Following his dismissal, the tourists lost three wickets in quick succession and were reduced to 200 for six in 60.3 overs, with Noman taking four wickets.

At stumps, South Africa were 216 for six in 67 overs, with de Zorzi unbeaten on 81 off 140 balls, laced with nine fours and a six.