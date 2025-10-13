Former Pakistan cricketer Wazir Mohammad passes away at 95

Former Pakistan cricketer Wazir Mohammad passed away in Birmingham at 95; he played 20 Tests and debuted in 1952.

(Dunya News) – Former Test cricketer Wazir Mohammad has passed away in Birmingham at the age of 95, his nephew Shoaib Mohammad confirmed.

Wazir Mohammad was part of Pakistan’s squad that toured India in 1952, where he made his Test debut.

He represented Pakistan in 20 Test matches, scoring 801 runs, including two centuries and three fifties.

Wazir Mohammad was the brother of legendary cricketers Hanif Mohammad and Mushtaq Mohammad.

