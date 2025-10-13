Pakistan spinners put South Africa on back foot as visitors reach 216-6 on day 2

Pakistan spinners dominated Day 2, restricting South Africa to 216-6 after Pakistan’s 378, with Tony de Zorzi unbeaten on 81.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – South Africa reached 216 for 6 in 67 overs against Pakistan at the end of Day 2 of first Test at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Tony de Zorzi remained unbeaten on 81, while Senuran Muthusamy was not out on 6.

Aiden Markram scored 20, Wiaan Mulder 17, and Ryan Rickelton contributed 71 before getting out. Dewald Brevis (0), Tristan Stubbs (8), and Kyle Verreynne (2) also fell cheaply.

For Pakistan, Nauman Ali took 4 wickets, while Sajid Khan and Salman Ali Agha claimed one each. Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 378 runs in their first innings.

Earlier, Pakistan were dismissed just before lunch break for 378 on the second day of the first Test.

End of Day 2️⃣ — Pakistan in control! South Africa trail by 162 runs, Noman Ali shines with 4 wickets #PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen pic.twitter.com/at44gnyPOU — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 13, 2025

Resuming at 313 for five, the Green Shirts lost remaining five wickets with the addition of just 65 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha started proceedings in the morning. Agha top scored for Pakistan as he was dismissed for 93 runs. Rizwan fell for 75. After their dismissal, the South African bowlers bundled the innigs as Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Hassan Ali went back without opening their account.

Senuran Muthusamy was the wrecker-in-chief who claimed six wickets conceding 117 runs in 32 overs.

