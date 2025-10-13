PCB's free ticket policy attracts spectators to Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restored the splendor of the Gaddafi Stadium with the free ticket policy.

The free ticket policy introduced by the PCB for cricket fans proved to be very successful, due to which an extraordinary number of spectators were seen in the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The enthusiasm of the people inside and outside the stadium was visible, there were a large number of spectators in the enclosures including Imran Khan, Fazal Mahmood, Ramiz Raja, Abdul Qadir and Sarfaraz Nawaz, the fans were holding national flags, posters and banners with the names of the players in their hands.

During the Pakistani batting, when Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood played brilliant strokes, the stadium echoed with slogans, applause and national songs.

Cricket fans stood up and welcomed Babar Azam when he arrived at the ground. Spectators said that the PCB's decision to provide free entry is not only commendable but has also increased the interest of fans in the game of cricket.

They said that the large number of cricket fans coming to the Test match is also a clear proof of how much they love cricket.

Meanwhile, very strict security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident. With the joint efforts of Lahore Police, Rangers and the administration, the stadium and its surroundings were on high security alert.

Police personnel were deployed on all routes from Liberty Chowk to Gaddafi Stadium, while detailed checking of the fans coming through metal detectors was carried out at the entry point.

An effective surveillance system was established with the help of CCTV cameras inside and outside the stadium to provide foolproof security.