Women's World Cup: Healy's ton guides Australia past India in record chase

Chasing 331, Australia pulled off a record ODI chase and clinched a three-wicket win to extend their unbeaten run in the tournament.

VISAKHAPATNAM (Web Desk) - Alyssa Healy led from the front with a blistering century as Australia sealed a thrilling three-wicket win in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 clash against India, chasing down 331 with an over to spare. The victory saw Australia script history with the highest chase in women's ODI history.

With Australia winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the game went right down to the wire but despite losing wickets at crucial stages, they held their nerve to cross the finishing line. The victory takes Australia to the top of the table with seven points from four matches while India slip to third with four points from as many games - this was their second consecutive defeat of the tournament.

Besides Healy, Ellyse Perry (47*) and Ashleigh Gardner (45) made crucial contributions to help Australia seal a hard-fought win. Among the Indian bowlers, Sree Charani (3/41) stood out with an impressive spell while Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur chipped in with two wickets each.

India appeared to be back in the contest after striking twice in quick succession to remove Gardner and Sophie Molineux but once the previously retired-hurt Perry returned to the crease, she steadied the chase and guided Australia home.

Australia’s chase got off to a steady start with Healy leading the way. She was involved in three fifty-run stands with Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner to lay a solid foundation. The openers added 85 for the first wicket before Sree Charani provided India’s first breakthrough, dismissing Litchfield who was caught at point attempting a reverse sweep.

Healy then took charge, anchoring the innings with a magnificent 142 off 107 balls, an innings laced with 21 boundaries and three sixes. Her knock came to an end after a brilliant diving catch by Sneh Rana and it came at a crucial stage with Australia at 265/4, giving India a glimmer of hope.

Deepti Sharma soon added to the pressure by trapping Tahlia McGrath plumb in front, leaving Australia with half their side back in the pavilion. With the contest evenly poised, Amanjot Kaur struck twice in quick succession to remove Gardner and Sophie Molineux.

However, the experienced Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth steadied the innings, ensuring Australia stayed on course to eventually guide their team to a hard-fought win.

In the first innings, Australia produced a brilliant bowling display in the latter stages to bowl India out for 330. Smriti Mandhana topscored for India with Pratika Rawal providing solid support during their commanding opening stand. But once the duo departed, India lost wickets at regular intervals, slipping from 294/5 to 330 all out.

Annabel Sutherland (5/40) starred with the ball, claiming a superb five-wicket haul while Sophie Molineux (3/75) chipped in with key breakthroughs. Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt also picked up a wicket each.

India’s innings had its share of highs and lows. Mandhana and Rawal set the tone with a commanding 150-run partnership for the first wicket, the highest opening stand against Australia in the tournament’s history.

Mandhana led the charge with a blistering 80 off 66 balls, an innings laced with nine fours and six sixes while Rawal too played a strong innings with a composed 75 featuring 10 boundaries. Both registered their first half-centuries of the tournament with Mandhana also becoming the youngest and fastest to reach 5000 ODI runs.

The first breakthrough came when Sophie Molineux dismissed Mandhana, breaking the big 150-run partnership before Annabel Sutherland removed Rawal. From there, India lost two quick wickets as Harmanpreet Kaur fell to Megan Schutt and Harleen Deol, who also crossed 1000 ODI runs, was dismissed by Molineux.

Despite the setback, Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues provided late fireworks, adding a lively 50-run stand with their explosive cameos. However, once the duo departed, there was little India could do as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Australia will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on bottom-placed Pakistan on October 16, who remain winless with three losses in as many games. Meanwhile, India will return to action on October 19 for another crucial clash against England.

