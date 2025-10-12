Pakistan steady in first Test against South Africa at Lahore

Pakistan scored 107 for 1 at lunch in Lahore Test. Imam 59* and Shan 44* steady after early Abdullah dismissal.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan are batting against South Africa in the first Test match, and by the lunch break, the national team scored 107 runs for the loss of one wicket.

In the first session of the opening Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan lost their first wicket on just the third ball. Opener Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for 2 runs, trapped lbw by Rabada.

After his dismissal, Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq built a solid partnership, taking the score forward. At lunch, Imam-ul-Haq was unbeaten on 59, while Shan Masood was batting on 44.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood said, “The stadium is newly renovated, so we don’t know how the pitch will behave. Playing against world champions South Africa is a great opportunity. We have two spinners who can bowl long spells.”

South African captain Aiden Markram said that two key players were unavailable, which will be felt, but the team has experience playing in such conditions.

In the first Test, 38-year-old Asif Afridi could not make his debut, while Sajid Khan returned to the side after recovering from viral fever.

Pakistan Squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan.

South Africa Squad:

Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer.