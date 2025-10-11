England beat Sri Lanka by 89 runs in Women's Cricket World Cup

England Women defeated Sri Lanka by 89 runs in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 117 and Sophie Ecclestone’s four-wicket spell.

COLOMBO (Dunya News) – England Women secured a commanding 89-run victory over Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, following a dominant all-round performance that showcased both batting depth and bowling precision.

Batting first, England posted a total of 253 for 9 in the allotted 50 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt led the charge with a superb 117 runs, anchoring the innings with a mix of controlled stroke play and aggressive intent. Supporting contributions came from Tammy Beaumont (32) and Heather Knight (29), while Sophia Dunkley added 18 and Emma Lamb chipped in with 13 runs.

Sciver-Brunt’s century proved pivotal as England recovered from early pressure to build a competitive total. Her innings featured a combination of crisp boundaries and sharp running between the wickets, establishing England’s dominance at the crease.

Chasing 254, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 164 runs, struggling to counter England’s spin attack. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone produced a remarkable spell, claiming 4 wickets for just 17 runs in 10 overs. Her disciplined bowling dismantled Sri Lanka’s middle order, leaving little chance for recovery.

The Women’s World Cup action continues as India face Australia tomorrow, promising another high-voltage encounter between two tournament favourites.