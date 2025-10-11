Pakistan finalises playing XI for first South Africa Test

Pakistan's potential playing XI for the first Test against South Africa includes top-order batsmen like Shafique, Imam, and Azam, with debutant Asif Afridi expected to feature.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan have finalised the names of players for the playing XI for first Test match against South Africa, set to begin on October 12, have been revealed.

Both teams will take part in a training session at Gaddafi Stadium today (October 11), preparing for the much-anticipated match.

Source said Pakistan's team management is considering a lineup featuring two regular fast bowlers and two spinners for the opening Test.

The management has been impressed by the bowling of Asif Afridi, with interim head coach Azhar Mahmood reportedly advocating for his debut in the match.

The potential playing XI is likely to include top-order batsmen such as Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, and Babar Azam.

Other candidates under consideration include Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Sajid Khan.

The bowling lineup is also being finalized with key players such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Nauman Ali, and Khurram Shehzad under evaluation.

The final decision on the playing XI will be made after today’s training session, with the team aiming to make a strong start in the series against South Africa.

