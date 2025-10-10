New Zealand crush Bangladesh by 100 runs for first Women's World Cup win

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 100 runs in Guwahati to claim their first Women’s World Cup 2025 victory, powered by fifties from Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday.

GUWAHATI (Dunya News) – New Zealand bounced back in style at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, sealing a commanding 100-run victory over Bangladesh in Guwahati on Friday.

The result earned the White Ferns their first two points of the tournament, levelling them with Bangladesh, who slumped to their second consecutive defeat.

Batting first at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium after winning the toss, New Zealand posted a competitive total of 227 for nine in their 50 overs. Brooke Halliday anchored the innings with a composed 69 off 104 balls, while captain Sophie Devine added a crucial 63 off 84 deliveries. The pair shared a 112-run stand for the fourth wicket, rescuing New Zealand from a shaky 32-3 start.

The White Ferns’ innings began in trouble when Bangladesh’s spinners, led by Rabeya Khan (3-30), struck thrice inside 11 overs. Georgia Plimmer was stumped, Suzie Bates was run out, and Amelia Kerr was bowled soon after, leaving New Zealand teetering.

Devine and Halliday then applied patience and precision against a disciplined Bangladesh attack. They built their partnership steadily, rotating strike and punishing loose deliveries. Devine reached her third successive fifty of the tournament, while Halliday’s attacking stroke play provided much-needed momentum. Their partnership laid the groundwork for a late flourish as New Zealand added 74 runs in the final 10 overs.

Lea Tahuhu, making her 100th ODI appearance, smashed 12 off four balls, including a six, to help push the total beyond 220. For Bangladesh, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter, and

Fahima Khatun each claimed a wicket, but the hosts struggled to contain the flow of runs in the final stages.

In reply, Bangladesh faltered early and were bowled out for 127 in 39.5 overs. Their top order collapsed to 33-6, undone by New Zealand’s relentless bowling. Jess Kerr (3-21) and

Lea Tahuhu (3-27) led the attack, supported by Rosemary Mair and Amelia Kerr, who picked up two and one wicket respectively.

Fahima Khatun (34 off 80) offered the only real resistance, combining with Nahida Akter (17) and Rabeya Khan (25) for brief lower-order stands, but the target remained out of reach. Khatun was the final wicket to fall, sealing a much-needed win for the White Ferns.

The victory lifted New Zealand to fifth place in the table, tied on points with Bangladesh and two points behind England, who face Sri Lanka next.

New Zealand will play Sri Lanka on October 14, while Bangladesh aim to revive their campaign against South Africa on October 13.