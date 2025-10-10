Starc says Cummins can play Ashes with limited preparation

Jhye Richardson believes he could play Test cricket this summer if needed having progressed to bowling off his full run coming off shoulder surgery.

SYDNEY (Web Desk) - Mitchell Starc believes Pat Cummins won't need much preparation to play in the first Ashes Test in Perth, saying the skipper remains upbeat despite not yet being cleared to bowl with six weeks to go before the series starts.

Doubts are growing over Cummins' availability for the first Test of the Ashes as he continues to rehab the hot spot in his lower back having not bowled a ball since Australia's last Test against West Indies in July.

While it is understood that Cricket Australia has made no decisions on Cummins' return to bowling and his availability for the first Test of the Ashes and beyond, the tightness of the timeline for the skipper to build-up his bowling loads adequately has become a major talking point.

Starc, who will return to the BBL for the first time in 11 years in the upcoming season, believes Cummins is so unique that he could play a Test match off very limited preparation.

"Playing with Pat and being close with Pat, he doesn't need much," Starc said. "Whether he bowls three warm-up balls and the first over the game, he's on the money, he just knows when to switch on or how to switch on really quickly. So what it looks like for him in his prep, it's going to be certainly different to what mine feels and looks like, and that comes with experience and age.

"Having spent so much time with Josh [Hazlewood] and Pat and myself and Scotty [Boland], we all prepare slightly differently. We all feel like we need different things. I feel like at times I need to bowl more around preparation stuff, whether it be training or after layoffs."

Starc has returned to bowling ahead of the ODI series against India after a lengthy pre-season having not played since the Caribbean Test tour. Both Starc and Hazlewood are also set to play in New South Wales' round four Sheffield Shield match against Victoria at the SCG from November 10-13 in preparation for the first Ashes Test which starts on November 21 in Perth.

Starc said he had been in touch with Cummins but had seen less of him since returning to NSW training as the skipper continues to do his gym rehab.

"He's in good spirits," Starc said. "He's ultra-positive as always, and there's still some weeks to go before we get to Perth for the Test prep. So we'll see where that lands. Hopefully we see a lot of him through the summer, and we'll see where we get to in Perth."

If Cummins were to be ruled out, the question of who replaces him as captain will be raised but Starc said Steven Smith would be the logical choice given he has captained Australia in 40 Test matches including deputising for Cummins in six over the last four years.

"We've got a group of us that have played cricket with Steve as captain anyway," Starc said. "And then the times that he's filled in over the last few seasons for Pat, whether it be for personal reasons, for illness or for injury, it's an easy transition for Steve. He's obviously a very experienced cricket brain and thinks heavily about the game, and we have a team of experienced guys that can give their two cents worth along the journey as well."

Cummins' potential absence has also raised questions about Australia's fast-bowling depth beyond the big four of Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Boland.

Starc cited Michael Neser and Sean Abbott as two experienced options and also mentioned another man who has played for Australia previously and took five wickets in an Ashes game in his most recent Test appearance.

"There's been a little bit of noise around Jhye Richardson coming back from his shoulder as well," Starc said. "We know what skills he has. We've got a fairly talented group of 19-20-year-old bowlers, and then a lot of depth from there up to us that have played a lot of domestic cricket. I think the depth is there."

Richardson, speaking at another BBL event in Melbourne on Thursday, was confident he could play a Test this summer if required despite still progressing his bowling in the nets following shoulder surgery earlier this year.

"I think so," Richardson said. "Body's really good. At this stage of the recovery what we wanted was for everything else to be right, and the only limiting factor to be my shoulder, which is the case at the moment, which is really good. I'm bowling off a full run, just waiting for a bit of ball speed to come back, which I think is a pretty good position to be in this time of year, or what we were hoping for anyway.

"There's no specific timeline in place at the moment, but I think returning to some sort of competitive cricket, whether it's club cricket or second XI [for Western Australia] sometime in November I think would be a good start, and then build up from there, and then see where it takes us."

Richardson revealed he was still only bowling at speeds in the low 120s but expected the speed to come with more mobility and confidence in the shoulder, having been through the process before after previous shoulder surgeries. He is hoping to play round five or six of the Sheffield Shield, with WA's two games starting on November 22 and December 4 respectively.

"You never really know how linear the process is going to be," Richardson said. "I think at the start of the year, we were sort of speaking around that [round] five or six mark leading into the Big Bash and potentially back-end Ashes.

