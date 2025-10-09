South Africa edge India by 3 wickets in Women's World Cup thriller

South Africa defeated India by three wickets in the Women’s World Cup 2025, chasing 251 in Visakhapatnam with Nadine de Klerk’s unbeaten 84.

VISAKHAPATNAM (Dunya News) – South Africa on Thursday claimed a thrilling three-wicket victory over India in the 10th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, chasing down a 251-run target with seven wickets down and seven balls to spare.

All-rounder Nadine de Klerk was the star of the show, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 84. Captain Laura Wolvaardt added 70 runs, while Chloe Tryon contributed a crucial 49 to keep the chase alive. South Africa reached 252 for 7 in 48.5 overs, showcasing composure under pressure in pursuit of India’s competitive total.

Opting to bat first after losing the toss, India managed 251 all out in the final over of their innings. Richa Ghosh stood out with a commanding 94-run knock, falling just short of a well-deserved century. Pratika Rawal scored 37, Sneh Rana added 33, while Smriti Mandhana made 23. Both Harleen Deol and Amanjot Kaur chipped in with 13 runs each.

In reply, South Africa’s top and middle order showed resilience despite early breakthroughs from India’s bowlers. Wolvaardt’s 70 anchored the innings before de Klerk took charge, guiding her side to victory with calculated strokes and a calm finish.

De Klerk’s unbeaten 84 not only secured the win but also highlighted her consistency and all-round contribution in the tournament so far. With this result, South Africa gained crucial points in the group stage, strengthening their position in the World Cup standings.