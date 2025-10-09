South Africa lose fast bowler Maphaka for Pakistan white ball tour

Teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka is ruled out of South Africa's T20 against Namibia and Pakistan tour due to a hamstring strain. Ottneil Baartman replaces him for T20s, Lizaad Williams for ODIs.

(Reuters) - Teenage left-arm fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been ruled out of South Africa’s one-off Twenty20 international against Namibia in Windhoek on Saturday and their entire white ball tour to Pakistan after being sidelined with a hamstring strain.

The 19-year-old has been replaced in the squad to face Namibia and the T20 series against Pakistan by seamer Ottneil Baartman. Lizaad Williams is his replacement for the One Day Internationals on the subcontinent.

Maphaka was injured in a domestic four-day fixture last week and subsequent medical assessments indicated a Grade 1-2 injury which will require rehabilitation over the next four weeks.

South Africa play three T20s in Pakistan between October 28-November 1, and three ODIs from November 4-8.