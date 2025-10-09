Flintoff did not feel 'valued' by new Superchargers owners

Andrew Flintoff has walked away from his role as coach of the Northern Superchargers after feeling undervalued by the new owners of The Hundred franchise.

LONDON (AFP) – England cricket legend Andrew Flintoff has walked away from his role as coach of the Northern Superchargers after feeling undervalued by the new owners of The Hundred franchise.

Indian media conglomerate the Sun Group recently took control of the Superchargers as part of the influx of new investors into the competition.

Flintoff, 47, has been coach for the past two seasons, finishing fourth in 2024 before reaching the Eliminator this year.

"I genuinely don't do it for the money, although it's nice, but I'm worth more than just over a quarter of the (salary of) other head coaches," Flintoff told the Beard Before Wicket podcast.

"I wasn't encouraged they wanted me anyway, but then also you want to feel valued.

"So I said that it's not going to work for me, and they weren't going to move on it."

Flintoff is also head coach of the England Lions and could be of interest to one of the other seven Hundred franchises.

Superchargers, meanwhile, are set to change their name to incorporate the branding of their Indian Premier League and SA20 stablemates Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

