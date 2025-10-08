Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Australia in Women's World Cup

Pakistan face defending champions Australia in ICC Women’s World Cup today, seeking first win; familiarity with Colombo conditions may help.

COLOMBO (Dunya News) – Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against defending champions Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup.

The Green Shirts are still searching for their first victory and face the tough challenge of overcoming the mighty Kangaroos.

Familiarity with Colombo’s conditions could serve as a plus point for Pakistan.

During yesterday’s practice session, players focused on correcting their weaknesses, while the in-form Australian side aims to secure valuable points.

