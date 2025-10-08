Australia defeat Pakistan by 107 runs in Women's World Cup

Australia defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 as Pakistan were all out for 114 chasing 222.

COLOMBO (Dunya News) - Australia have defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Chasing a target of 222 runs set by Australia, the Pakistan team faltered for 114 runs in just 36.3 overs. Sidra Ameen top-scored with 35 runs.

For Pakistan, captain Fatima Sana and Nashra Sandhu scored 11 runs each, while Rameen Shamim added 15. No other player managed to reach double figures.

At one time, Australia were in deep trouble as their seven players were sent back to the pavilion at just 76 runs.

But thanks to centurion Beth Mooney, Australia were able to score 221.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against the defending champions.