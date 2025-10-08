First batch of South African cricket team arrives in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The first batch of South African cricket team reached Lahore on Tuesday night for playing two-test match series.

The second batch will reach in a few hours. On their arrival at Allama Iqbal International Airport, they were taken to a local hotel amid tight security.

Two test matches will be played between Pakistan and South Africa. The first test will be played from October 12 to 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium, while the second test is scheduled from October 20 to 24 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

South Africa is the winner of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

It should be noted Pakistan test squad against South Africa has been shortened. According to sources, fast bowler Amir Jamal and spinner Faisal Akram have been released from the squad, with sources saying the number of players in the national team squad has been reduced from 18 to 16.

The two-Test match series will be followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs to be played from 28 October to 8 November. The squad for the white-ball series will be announced in due course.