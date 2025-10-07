CWC25: Knight steers England to thrilling four-wicket victory over Bangladesh

Heather Knight’s unbeaten 79 led England to a tense four-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Guwahati.

GUWAHATI (Dunya News) – England clinched their second consecutive win in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, defeating Bangladesh by four wickets in a tightly contested match at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory pushed the former champions to the top of the points table with four points, ahead of India on net run rate.

Chasing a 179-run target, England faced early jitters after losing quick wickets, but captain Heather Knight steadied the innings with a composed and resilient knock. Walking in at 1 for 6 in the second over, Knight anchored the chase and ensured her side crossed the finish line with 23 balls remaining.

Knight’s unbeaten 79 off 111 balls, featuring eight boundaries and a six, stood as the defining performance of the match. She built crucial partnerships with Nat Sciver-Brunt (32) and Alice Capsey (20), though both fell in quick succession, leaving England reeling at 103 for 6. It was only after Charlie Dean joined her at the crease that the tide turned. The pair stitched an unbroken 79-run stand for the seventh wicket, steering England to victory in calm, methodical fashion.

Bangladesh’s bowlers fought gallantly, led by Fahima Khatun who impressed with 3 for 16 in her 10 overs. Marufa Akter added two wickets, while Sanjida Akter Meghla claimed one.

Earlier, Bangladesh were sent in to bat after losing the toss and managed 178 before being dismissed in 49.4 overs. Sobhana Mostary top-scored with a steady 60 off 108 balls, including eight fours. Rabeya Khan provided late fireworks, smashing an unbeaten 43 off just 27 balls with six boundaries and a six. Sharmin Akhter added 30, while the rest of the line-up struggled to convert starts.

England’s bowlers maintained tight control throughout the innings, spearheaded by Sophie Ecclestone’s superb spell of 3 for 24. Linsey Smith, Charlie Dean, and Alice Capsey each picked up two wickets, while Lauren Bell took one to cap off an efficient bowling display.