Leg spinner Abrar Ahmed ties the knot in Karachi

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s mystery leg spinner Abrar Ahmed tied the knot.

According to media reports citing Abrar Ahmed’s family sources, his wedding took on October 4 in Karachi.

The 27-year-old’s Mehndi ceremony was held last night, while his Walima (reception) will be held on October 6th.

Abrar Ahmed also shared pictures on his Instagram story wearing a green shalwar kameez.

Media reports say that Abrar Ahmed’s Nikah has already been completed. However, no information about his bride has been revealed yet.

The 27-year-old ciricketer was part of the Pakistani team that reached the final of the Asia Cup 2025 against India.