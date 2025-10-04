Leg spinner Abrar Ahmed 'set to tie the knot' in Karachi

Reports are rife that Pakistan’s leg spinner Abrar Ahmed is getting married in Karachi, with ceremonies held and wedding details shared on social media.

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s mystery leg spinner Abrar Ahmed is reportedly readying to get married.

According to media reports citing Abrar Ahmed’s family sources, his wedding will take place today, October 4th, in Karachi.

Social media news suggests that the 27-year-old’s Mehndi ceremony was held last night, while his Walima (reception) will be held on October 6th.

Abrar Ahmed also shared pictures on his Instagram story wearing a green shalwar kameez.

Media reports say that Abrar Ahmed’s Nikah (marriage contract) has already been completed. However, no information about his bride has been revealed yet.

The 27-year-old ciricketer was part of the Pakistani team that reached the final of the Asia Cup 2025 against India.