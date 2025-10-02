Pakistan to take on Bangladesh in Women's World Cup match today

Fatima Sana banks on spinners to do well in the tournament

COLOMBO (Dunya News) – Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in their opening match of the eight-team ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup today (October 2).

Pakistan qualified for the event after maintaining a 100 per cent win record in the world cup qualifier held in Lahore earlier this year.

Before the tournament, Pakistan featured in a three-match ODI series in Lahore against South Africa, which the latter won 2-1.

In the ongoing ICC event, seven players – Eyman Fatima (1 ODI, 3 T20Is), Natalia Parvaiz (11 ODIs, 24 T20Is), Rameen Shamim (11 ODIs, 11 T20Is), Sadaf Shamas (15 ODIs, 12 T20Is), Sadia Iqbal (29 ODIs, 50 T20Is), Shawaal Zulfiqar (4 ODIs, 9 T20Is) and Syeda Aroob Shah (3 ODIs, 15 T20Is) are set to feature in their maiden ODI World Cup.

Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Should Pakistan qualify for the 29 October semi-final and the 2 November final, then both the matches will take place in Colombo.

Pakistan Women’s Captain Fatima Sana has said that the team has the services of world-spinners and they will hopefully take advantage of similar pitch conditions in Sri Lanka and the team will do well in the mega cricket event.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference at the R. Premadasa stadium, she expressed the hope the team will overcome pressure of the mega event and do well in the tournament, adding that Pakistan Women had done well against Bangladesh in the World Cup qualifiers in Lahore and they will take that momentum into tomorrow’s match.

15-member squad:

Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah

