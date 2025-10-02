CWC25: Bangladesh Women defeat Pakistan by 7 wickets

Bangladesh seal seven-wicket win in ICC Women’s World Cup as Pakistan prepare to face India next.

COLOMBO (Dunya News) – The ICC Women’s World Cup in Colombo began on a disappointing note for Pakistan as Bangladesh secured a convincing seven-wicket win.

Chasing a modest target of 130 runs, Bangladesh reached 131 for three in just 31.1 overs. Rubbiah Haider led the charge with an unbeaten 54, steering her side to victory.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan’s innings faltered early when two wickets fell in the very first over with just two runs on the board. Omaima Sohail and Sidra Ameen were dismissed without scoring, setting the tone for a shaky innings. Despite efforts from Muneeba Ali (17) and Ramin Shamim (23), wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals.

Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 129 runs in 38.3 overs. Sidra Nawaz contributed 15 runs, Aliya Riaz 13, while captain Fatima Sana fought with 22 before departing. Natalia Pervaiz managed 9 runs, Nashra Sandhu only 1, Saadia Iqbal 4, and Dania Baig remained not out on 16.

Bangladesh’s reply was anchored by Rubbiah Haider’s fluent half-century. Fargana Hoque (2), Sharmeen Akter (10), and captain Nigar Sultana (23) were dismissed, but Subhana Mostary added an unbeaten 24 to guide the team home comfortably. Pakistan’s bowlers Fatima Sana, Dania Baig, and Ramin Shamim took one wicket each, but the modest total gave them little chance to apply pressure.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh reached the tournament through the qualifying rounds. In their last four encounters prior to this match, both sides had shared two wins apiece.

Pakistan now turn their attention to their second World Cup fixture, scheduled against India on 5 October.