Bangladesh bowl Pakistan out for 129 in ICC Women's World Cup

Fatima Sana banks on spinners to do well in the tournament

COLOMBO (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s team collapsed for 129 runs against Bangladesh in the third match of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

In the ongoing match at Colombo, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first but were bowled out for 129 runs in 38.3 overs.

For Pakistan, Ramin Shamim top-scored with 23 runs. Captain Fatima Sana made 22, Muneeba Ali 17, Sidra Nawaz 15, Aliya Riaz 13, Natalia Pervaiz 9, Sadia Iqbal 4, and Nashra Sandhu 1, while Omaima Sohail and Sidra Ameen were dismissed without scoring.

Diana Baig remained unbeaten with 16 runs.

For Bangladesh, Shorna Akter took 3 wickets. Nahida Akter and Marufa Akter claimed 2 each, while Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, and Nashita Akter Nishi picked up 1 wicket apiece.

Pakistan qualified for the event after maintaining a 100 per cent win record in the world cup qualifier held in Lahore earlier this year.

Before the tournament, Pakistan featured in a three-match ODI series in Lahore against South Africa, which the latter won 2-1.

In the ongoing ICC event, seven players – Eyman Fatima (1 ODI, 3 T20Is), Natalia Parvaiz (11 ODIs, 24 T20Is), Rameen Shamim (11 ODIs, 11 T20Is), Sadaf Shamas (15 ODIs, 12 T20Is), Sadia Iqbal (29 ODIs, 50 T20Is), Shawaal Zulfiqar (4 ODIs, 9 T20Is) and Syeda Aroob Shah (3 ODIs, 15 T20Is) are set to feature in their maiden ODI World Cup.

Should Pakistan qualify for the 29 October semi-final and the 2 November final, then both the matches will take place in Colombo.

15-member squad:

Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah

