Nepal crush West Indies to seal series win

Nepal beat West Indies by 90 runs in the second T20I in Sharjah on Monday.

SHARJAH (Web Desk) - Nepal etched their name in cricketing history on Monday, securing their first-ever bilateral series victory over a Full-Member nation after annihilating former T20 World Champions West Indies by 90 runs in the second T20I in Sharjah.

Having stunned the Caribbean side just two days earlier, Nepal completed a memorable 2-0 sweep with a commanding all-round display. Opting to bat first, Nepal were reeling at 16/2 inside four overs after Akeal Hosein removed Aasif Sheikh and skipper Rohit Paudel. A careless run out added to the early setback, but Aasif swiftly launched a counterattack.

Joined by Sundeep Jora, Aasif turned the tide with a blistering century stand. Jora unleashed a flurry of sixes against Fabian Allen and Navin Bdaisee, while both batters brought up their fifties in style. Jora eventually departed after a fiery 63 off 35 balls, but Aasif anchored the innings superbly, finishing unbeaten on 68 off 48 to power Nepal to 173/6.

Chasing 174, West Indies crumbled almost instantly. The first two overs yielded just three runs before Jewel Andrew was bowled, triggering a collapse. Reduced to 7/2 after five overs, the former champions never recovered as spinner M Adil Alam ripped through the middle order with figures of 4/24. Jason Holder briefly counterattacked with two sixes, but Kushal Bhurtel’s double strike in one over ended all hopes. West Indies eventually folded for 83 in 17.1 overs, their lowest T20I score against an Associate nation. Nepal’s 90-run win now stands as the largest victory margin (by runs) by an Associate team over a Full-Member side.

Scores in Brief:

NEPAL 173/6 (A Sheikh 68*, S Jora 63; A Hosein 2/21) beat WEST INDIES 83 all out (M Adil Alam 4/24, K Bhurtel 3/16) by 90 runs.

