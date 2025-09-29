Pakistan team donates Asia Cup final match fees to victim of May 7 attack

'Our thoughts and prayers are with their families,' PCB says

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Team has donated its Asia Cup final match fees to the innocent victims martyred in the May 7 India attack earlier this year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the development on X, stating: “The Pakistan Cricket Team has dedicated its Asia Cup final match fees to the innocent victims martyred in the May 7 attack, in which civilians, including children, lost their lives”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families,” read the post.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for politicizing sports.

His response comes after the Indian PM shared a controversial tweet after his side won final of the Asia Cup against Pakistan.

Setting the record straight, Mohsin Naqvi wrote: “If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats at Pakistan’s hands. No cricket match can rewrite that truth”.

He further stated, “Dragging war into sport only exposes desperation and disgraces the very spirit of the game”.

Earlier, the Indian cricket team refused to receive the trophy from the ACC President Mohsin Naqvi after winning the final match.

