Williams released from Zimbabwe squad for T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier

HARARE (Web Desk) - Sean Williams has been released from the Zimbabwe squad that is currently playing the Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Final. The 39-year-old batter was released for personal reasons and Zimbabwe called up Clive Madande as his replacement.

Zimbabwe, who are hosting the tournament, played their opening match on Friday, beating Uganda by five wickets. Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans took three wickets each and Brian Bennett scored a 44-ball 72 in their chase of 153, which they completed with 15 balls remaining. Williams did not feature in the match.

Eight teams - Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe -- are taking part in the tournament, from which the top two teams will qualify for the T20 World Cup that will be played in India and Sri Lanka in February-March 2026.

Zimbabwe squad for T20 World Cup Africa Region Final:

Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Tony Munyonga, Dion Myers, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor.

