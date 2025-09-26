Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan deny ICC misconduct charges

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan appeared before the International Cricket Council (ICC) to answer charges of breaching the code of conduct, firmly denying the allegations levelled against them.

The complaint stemmed from incidents during the Asia Cup clash with India, where both players were accused of inappropriate gestures on the field.

Farhan, who scored a half-century in the high-profile match, celebrated by shaping his bat into a mock gun and pretending to fire. Meanwhile, fast bowler Haris Rauf was accused of making a hand signal resembling an aircraft crash after dismissing an Indian batsman and later while fielding near the boundary. Despite India winning the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) filed a formal complaint with the ICC, prompting the inquiry.

The ICC hearing

Both players presented their cases before match referee Richie Richardson, who questioned them extensively about their conduct. Sources confirmed that the cricketers also submitted written replies, with both strongly rejecting the accusations. Farhan argued that his celebration was neither political nor targeted at India, explaining that such expressions are common in Pashtun culture.

According to insiders, Richardson specifically asked Rauf about the “6-0” gesture. Rauf countered by demanding clarification on how the ICC interpreted the signal, insisting there was no evidence to support the allegations. At one point, when the referee suggested his gesture might have implied something else, Rauf challenged him to explain what exactly it represented. He maintained that his actions were directed only towards the crowd and carried no other meaning.

Separately, Pakistan had lodged its own complaint against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. The ICC reportedly reprimanded him and is considering a financial penalty in its detailed ruling, signalling that scrutiny was not limited to one side of the rivalry.