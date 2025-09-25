Saim Ayub registers an unwanted T20 record

The young opener was sent back to the pavilion for zero

DUBAI (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s left-handed batter Saim Ayub has matched an unwanted world record in T20 cricket after another duck in the Asia Cup clash against Bangladesh.

The young opener was sent back to the pavilion for zero, marking his fourth duck in the ongoing tournament in the UAE and sixth of the year.

With this, Saim has joined Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava, who also bagged six ducks in 2024, for the most times dismissed without scoring in a single calendar year of T20 internationals.

Saim’s repeated failures at the crease have put him under the spotlight, as fans say he needs to pull up his socks before the next big games.