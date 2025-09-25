Pakistan to face Bangladesh in must-win match of Asia Cup today

The winner of this high-stakes match will secure the second spot in the tournament's final

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in a crucial Super Four encounter of Asia Cup 2025 today (Thursday) at the Dubai International Stadium.

The winner of this high-stakes match will secure the second spot in the Asia Cup final, where they will face off against India on Sunday.

For Pakistan, the road to the final is clear – defeat Bangladesh in today’s match, and they will advance.

However, with key players like Captain Salman Ali Agha and opening batter Saim Ayub struggling with their form, the Green Shirts will need to rally and perform at their best to beat Bangladesh.

There is speculation about potential changes to the Pakistan’s playing XI, with fast bowler Hassan Nawaz likely to be included in the team.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced each other in 25 T20 International matches so far, with Pakistan having won 20, while Bangladesh has triumphed in five.

Pakistan’s dominance in this format gives them the edge heading into today’s game.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed confidence in his team’s readiness for the Super Four match and the potential final.

