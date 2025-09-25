Pakistan beat Bangladesh to seal Asia Cup final spot against India

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan reached the Asia Cup final after defeating Bangladesh in the Super Four stage clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday night.

The win sets up a much-anticipated final against arch-rivals India on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 136 runs set by Pakistan, the Bangladesh cricket team managed to score only 124 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Shamim Hossain was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 30 runs. Other contributions included Saif Hassan with 18 runs, Nurul Hasan 16, Mehidy Hasan 11, Zakir Ali 5, Tanzim Hasan 10, and Taskin Ahmed 4.

From Pakistan’s bowling attack, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf took three wickets each, Saim Ayub claimed two, while Mohammad Nawaz picked up one wicket.

Earlier, in the absence of regular skipper Liton Das, Bangladesh were led by Zakir Ali, who won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan, put into bat, managed 135 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs. Mohammad Haris top-scored with 31 runs from 23 balls.

A fantastic bowling show led by @iShaheenAfridi and @HarisRauf14



Pakistan seal an 11-run win over Bangladesh in the crucial Super Four clash



All set for the final on Sunday! #PAKvBAN | #BackTheBoysInGreen | #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/oLUkmqqIIY — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2025

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan walked out to start the innings, but Farhan departed early, scoring only 4 runs. Youngster Saim Ayub once again failed to get off the mark, falling for a duck. Fakhar Zaman could not carry on either, dismissed for 13 runs with the total at 29.

Hussain Talat followed shortly after with just 3 runs, while captain Salman Ali Agha’s resistance ended at 19. Shaheen Afridi contributed a brisk 19 from 13 balls, but Pakistan’s batting continued to collapse under disciplined bowling.

Haris kept Pakistan’s hopes alive with his 31, before falling to a catch. Mohammad Nawaz added 25, while Faheem Ashraf (14*) and Haris Rauf (3*) remained unbeaten at the end of the innings.

For Bangladesh, Taskeen Ahmed starred with 3 wickets, while Rishad Hossain and Mehidy Hasan picked up 2 each.