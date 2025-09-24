India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs in Asia Cup clash

DUBAI (Dunya News) – India have defeated Bangladesh by 41 runs in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup T20 tournament.

India scored 168 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma was the standout performer, scoring 75 runs.

India and Bangladesh are facing off in a crucial Super 4 match in Dubai, where Bangladesh won the toss and invited India to bat first.

Bangladesh made four changes to their team for this match. Bangladesh captain Liton Das is not part of the playing XI due to an injury, and Jaker Ali is taking on the captaincy responsibilities in his place.

India’s Innings

India scored 168 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma played another aggressive innings, scoring 75 runs off just 37 balls.

Shubman Gill scored 29, Shivam Dube 2, captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma 5 each, and Hardik Pandya 38 before getting out.

For Bangladesh, Rashid Hossain took 2 wickets.

India have now reached the final of Asia Cup while Bangladesh will face Pakistan tomorrow.