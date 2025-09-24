Fakhar Zaman declared fully fit after blow to helmet in Sri Lanka match

Under ICC protocols, players struck on the head are kept under observation for 18 to 20 hours

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s opener Fakhar Zaman has been declared fully fit after being struck on the helmet during the match against Sri Lanka.

While batting in the Asia Cup Super Four clash in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Fakhar was hit on the helmet by a delivery from Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera. He received medical attention before continuing his innings, scoring 17 runs off 19 balls.

According to reports, Fakhar remains under the supervision of the medical team but has not complained of any discomfort in his head. As a result, he has been cleared as fully fit.

Under ICC protocols, players struck on the head are kept under observation for 18 to 20 hours. The medical staff is scheduled to reassess Fakhar in Dubai later tonight.

Sources confirmed that Fakhar Zaman is doing well and is expected to feature in Pakistan’s upcoming match against Bangladesh on Thursday.