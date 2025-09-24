Dasun Shanaka registers unwanted record for most ducks in T20 cricket

In the match played in Abu Dhabi against Pakistan, Shanaka was dismissed for zero

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka registered an unwanted record in T20 International cricket during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Pakistan.

In the match played in Abu Dhabi, Shanaka was dismissed for zero, making him the player with the most ducks in T20 Internationals.

When Shanaka came out to bat, he faced only one delivery before being dismissed by Hussain Talat, returning to the pavilion on the very first ball. With this, Shanaka became the first player in T20I history to be dismissed for zero 14 times.

Following Shanaka on the list are Rwanda’s Martin Akayezu, Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar, and Ireland’s opener Paul Stirling, who each have 13 ducks to their name.

It is worth noting that just a day earlier, in the same stage of the tournament, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets. Chasing a target of 134, Pakistan achieved victory in 18 overs with the loss of five wickets.