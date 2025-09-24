Farhan joins elite list of Pakistani cricketers with 1500 T20 runs in a year

He achieved this milestone in just 35 innings

(Web Desk) – Pakistan's opening batsman Sahibzada Farhan has added another feather to his cap, completing 1500 runs in T20 cricket in 2025.

Farhan achieved this milestone in just 35 innings, making him the fourth Pakistani player to score 1500 T20 runs in a single year.

Along with Farhan, three other prominent Pakistani cricketers—Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Shan Masood—have also crossed the 1500-run mark in a year.

Babar Azam has achieved this feat three times, in 2019, 2021, and 2024, while Rizwan has done it twice, in 2021 and 2022. Shan Masood reached this milestone in 2022.

Farhan's achievement highlights his consistency and growing importance in Pakistan's T20 lineup as the team prepares for more international challenges.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s successful victory over Sri Lanka in a crucial Super Four match of the Asia Cup, where they won by five wickets, has added to the momentum ahead of their upcoming matches.

