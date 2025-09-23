PCB starts major talent hunt program for schools

He said the aim of the program is to discover new cricket stars who can join the national team

LAHORE (Usama Ghauri) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has initiated a major talent hunt program for schools across the country.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi unveiled the tournament trophy during the inaugural ceremony held at Crescent Model Higher School and met with the players. On this occasion, teams were also provided with PCB kit bags.

Addressing the ceremony, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that 391 schools from all provinces of the country are participating in the program, including 175 government and 218 private schools.

Mohsin Naqvi further added that students who demonstrate outstanding performance will be selected for U15, U17, and U19 regional teams and academies. This program will provide young players with opportunities to build professional cricket careers alongside their education.

The PCB Chairman expressed his delight that the talent hunt program was launched at Crescent Model Higher School, where he has personal memories associated with both education and cricket.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by PCB Board of Governors member Anwar Ghani, Mian Saleem Altaf, Principal Rabia Najam, LCCA President Khawaja Nadeem, Secretary Sports, Director General Punjab Sports Board, Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza, Director Domestic Cricket Abdullah Khurram Niazi, and other officials.