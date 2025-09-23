Legendary cricket umpire Dickie Bird passes away at 92

He officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals between 1973 and 1996

LONDON (Dunya News) - Iconic former cricket umpire Dickie Bird has passed away at the age of 92.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club confirmed that Dickie Bird took his last breath peacefully at his home.

Dickie Bird carved a unique identity in the field of cricket umpiring and was regarded worldwide as a symbol of the "spirit of the game" and "transparent decisions." He officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals between 1973 and 1996.

Before umpiring, Bird began his cricket career as an opening batsman for Yorkshire. He later served as the president of the same club, dedicating a significant part of his life to serving Yorkshire and the sport.

In recognition of his services, the British government honored him with an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 1986 and an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in 2012.

Yorkshire Club stated in their announcement: "Dickie Bird was a name synonymous with the spirit of the game, humility, and graciousness. He was a memorable and beloved figure for generations, maintaining a deep connection with all players and members of the club. His absence will always be felt."

Tributes are pouring in from around the world following Dickie Bird’s passing. Players and cricket fans are remembering his iconic moments and unique style on social media. He is regarded not just as an umpire but as a character, a tradition, and a legend of cricket.