Nashra Sandhu becomes fastest Pakistani cricketer to get 100 ODI wickets

Cricket

She achieved the milestone in 75 matches

(Web Desk) – Pakistan women’s cricket team spinner Nashra Sandhu delivered a career-best performance to claim six wickets for just 26 runs against South Africa in the third One Day International (ODI) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Her match-winning spell not only earned her the Player of the Match award but also saw her achieve a major milestone — becoming the fastest Pakistani woman to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket. Nashra accomplished this feat in just 75 matches, a record for the Pakistan women’s team.

With this performance, she becomes the third Pakistani female cricketer to reach the 100-wicket mark in ODIs, joining the ranks of Sana Mir and Nida Dar.

Nashra’s 6/26 is now the second-best bowling performance in the history of Pakistan women’s ODI cricket. The top spot is still held by Sajjida Shah, who took 7 wickets for 4 runs against Japan in 2003.

In a social media post, Nashra wrote: “Truly humbled to reach the milestone of 100 ODI wickets with a player of the match award. I am grateful to my family, teammates, and support staff for their constant support. Looking ahead with gratitude and determination”.
 

