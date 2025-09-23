Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka by five wickets

All four teams in the Super Four stage remain in contention for a place in the final

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – Pakistan have defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third match of the Super Four stage in the Asia Cup T20 in Abu Dhabi.

The Green Shirts chased down Sri Lanka’s target of 134 runs in 18 overs with the loss of 5 wickets. Mohammad Nawaz remained unbeaten on 38 runs, while Hussain Talat was not out on 32 runs.

Batting first, Sri Lanka set target of 134 runs for Pakistan. Their innings began with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, but Mendis was caught out by Hussain Talat off Shaheen Afridi’s bowling without scoring, with the team’s total at just 1 run.

Sri Lanka lost their second wicket when Pathum Nissanka was caught out for 8 runs in the third over, again off Shaheen Afridi’s delivery.

Kusal Perera and captain Charith Asalanka tried to stabilize the innings, but at a total of 43 runs, Perera was sent back to the pavilion.

The high-stakes encounter is crucial for both teams as they battle for a spot in the tournament final.

The Pakistan cricket team has arrived in Abu Dhabi from Dubai ahead of the crucial game. The squad took a rest day on Monday to recover and prepare for the decisive clash.

With the Asia Cup T20 format still wide open, all four teams in the Super Four stage remain in contention for a place in the final.

A single win could be enough for any team to qualify, making every match vital.

For Pakistan, a win in today’s match would secure their place in the final, while a loss would bring various qualification scenarios into play.

In previous match India defeated Pakistan by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening. This was Pakistan’s first defeat in the Super 4 stage.

After being put in to bat, Pakistan scored 171 for five in their 20 overs. Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with a 45-ball 58, hitting five fours and three sixes. He added 21 runs for the first wicket with Fakhar Zaman (15, 9b, 3x4s) and then shared a 72-run stand for the second wicket with Saim Ayub (21, 17b, 1x4, 1x6).

