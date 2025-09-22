De Kock makes U-turn on ODI retirement, named in South Africa squad against Pakistan

JOHANNESBURG (Dunya News) – South African batter Quinton de Kock has made a U-turn on his ODI retirement, as he has been included in the squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

Cricket South Africa announced squads for all three formats on Monday. De Kock, who had earlier hung up his boots from ODIs, is back in the fold for both the T20 and ODI sides.

Meanwhile, Test captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the series due to a calf injury, leaving the team one man down. In his absence, Aiden Markram will step up to lead the Proteas.

Analysts say De Kock’s return is a shot in the arm for South Africa, as his experience and firepower at the top of the order could make all the difference.

