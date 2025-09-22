PCB lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman's controversial dismissal

The PCB has also demanded an inquiry against the umpire.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed a complaint with the ICC over the controversial dismissal of Fakhar Zaman during the Asia Cup match against India.

According to sources, the PCB has also demanded an inquiry against the umpire.

In the match played last night, Fakhar Zaman was declared out in what appeared to be an incorrect decision, drawing strong criticism from the Pakistan team and cricket fans.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s T20 Asia Cup captain Salman Ali Agha also questioned the catch decision, calling it possibly wrong.

During a press conference, Salman said, “We felt the ball touched the ground, but the umpire’s decision is final.”

