Cox fires England to T20 series win in Ireland

MALAHIDE (Ireland) (AFP) – Jordan Cox hit a dominant half-century as England secured a 2-0 T20 series win over Ireland with a six-wicket victory on Sunday.

Back in an England team for the first time since November, Cox smashed 55 off 35 balls to take the visitors to the brink of their 155-run target.

The 24-year-old was the top run-scorer in this year's The Hundred and carried that form onto the international scene with four sixes and four fours.

Ireland's total of 154 was never likely to pose too much of a hurdle to a team who comfortably chased 197 in Wednesday's opening game before the second match was washed out on Friday.

England got off to a slow start as Jos Buttler fell for a second ball duck before captain Jacob Bethell departed for 15.

That meant an early chance for Cox to strut his stuff and he took full advantage of the fielding restrictions, lashing 22 from his first eight balls.

Tom Banton finished on 37 not out as England reached their target with 19 balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Ireland 154-8, 20 overs (G Delany 48; A Rashid 3-29, L Dawson 2-9)

England 155-4, 17.1 overs (J Cox 55, T Banton 37; McCarthy 1-22)

