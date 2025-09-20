Bangladesh defeat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Asia Cup Super Four clash

It was the opening match of Asia Cup T20 Super Four stage

DUBAI (Dunya News) - In the Asia Cup Super Four stage, Bangladesh have defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets.

Put to bat first, Sri Lanka scored 168 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Dasun Shanaka was the standout performer for Sri Lanka, remaining not out on 64 runs.

Kusal Mendis scored 34, Pathum Nissanka 22, captain Charith Asalanka 21, Kusal Perera 16, Kamindu Mendis 5, Wanindu Hasaranga 2, and Kamindu Mendis 1 before being dismissed.

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman took 3 wickets, Mehidy Hasan claimed 2, and Taskin Ahmed secured 1 wicket.

For Bangladesh, Saif Hassan led the way with 61 runs, followed by Towhid Hridoy with 58 runs.

Captain Liton Das contributed 23 runs, and Shamim Hossain added 14 runs.

Notably, Pakistan and India qualified for the Super Four stage from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advanced from Group B.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field against Sri Lanka.