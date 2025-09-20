PCB chief lands in Dubai ahead of Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash

Mohsin Naqvi accompanied by Director of the National Cricket Academy, Aqib Javed

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made an unexpected visit to Dubai, a day before the high-octane clash with India.

According to PCB sources, Mohsin Naqvi was accompanied by Director of the National Cricket Academy, Aqib Javed.

The duo held a lengthy meeting with the national cricket team.

Sources further revealed that both individuals motivated the players and boosted their morale, while there is also a possibility of changes in the playing XI.