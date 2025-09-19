Asia Cup 2025: Super four stage ready to begin

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The stage is set for the Super Four round of the Asia Cup 2025 as the final group match between India and Oman takes place today.

However, the result won’t change the lineup of the next phase since the four teams for the Super Four were already locked in yesterday.

Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have booked their spots and are ready to lock horns in what promises to be a nail-biting stage of the tournament.

The Super Four kicks off on September 20, with Bangladesh taking on Sri Lanka in Dubai. The very next day, September 21, fans will be treated to the most-awaited, high-voltage encounter,

Pakistan vs India, also in Dubai.

On September 23, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will go head-to-head in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh will then square off against India on September 24 and against Pakistan on September 25, both matches to be played in Dubai.

The last match of the Super Four stage will see India take on Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 26.

At the end of the Super Four round, the top two teams on the points table will punch their ticket to the grand finale, scheduled for September 28 at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

With Pakistan and India set to cross paths, cricket fans across the region are waiting with bated breath for fireworks on the field.