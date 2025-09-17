Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar completes Umrah pilgrimage

JEDDAH (Dunya News) – Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has performed Umrah and shared a picture from Makkah on his official social media account.

The ex-cricketer posted the photograph in front of the Kaaba on X, writing that he had completed the pilgrimage.

In his message, Akhtar expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah and offered prayers for his country and for those affected by devastating floods. He said that remembering the flood victims was a vital part of his supplication during the sacred journey.

Alhamdolillah performed Umrah. Prayed for our country and for all the people who have been affected by flood. pic.twitter.com/TpkUwRVJvq — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2025

The 48-year-old, who remains one of the most celebrated names in Pakistan cricket, highlighted the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage in his post. His words resonated with many of his fans who praised his devotion and sincerity.

On social media, thousands of users admired Akhtar’s picture and responded with congratulatory and prayerful messages. Many commended the cricketer for remembering those suffering from natural disasters while fulfilling a deeply personal act of worship.