Saim Ayub ranked among top 5 T20I all-rounders

(Web Desk) – Saim Ayub jumped four places to equal fifth spot in latest T20I all-rounder rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

India’ Hardik Pandya remains at the top of the rankings for T20I all-rounders, according to the rankings.

Pakistan's spin duo, Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed, have made significant gains in the latest ICC bowlers' rankings.

Sufiyan Muqeem has jumped four spots to reach 11th position, marking a steady rise in his international profile. Meanwhile, fellow spinner Abrar Ahmed climbed 11 places, securing the 16th spot after impressive recent performances.

Meanwhile, India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has become a new No.1 ranked T20I bowler.

His recent strong performances helped him overtake New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy at the top of the T20I bowling rankings.

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein remained in third and Australia's Adam Zampa rising to fourth overall.

There is a new career-high rating for No.1 ranked T20I batter Abhishek Sharma following his innings of 31 against Pakistan, though there are a host of big names eyeing off his spot at the top following some decent efforts during the week.

England openers Phil Salt (second) and Jos Buttler (third) both gain one spot to keep in touch with Abhishek, while South Africa duo Dewald Brevis (up two places to 11th) and Aiden Markram (up 10 spots to equal 30th) make some ground too.

Sri Lanka right-hander Pathum Nissanka (up one place to sixth) and Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (up two spots to 19th) make gains following good innings at the Asia Cup, with Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan (up four rungs to 35th) and India Test captain Shubman Gill (up four spots to 39th) also following suit.

