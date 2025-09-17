ACC deletes Pakistan-UAE match post as PCB-ICC referee dispute escalates

ACC had posted that Pakistan and UAE would face off in a do-or-die match

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) deleted a social media post announcing today’s Pakistan vs UAE clash, further fueling controversy in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Earlier, ACC had posted that Pakistan and UAE would face off in a do-or-die match, with the winner advancing to the next stage and the loser eliminated. However, the post was taken down shortly afterward without explanation.

Meanwhile, the dispute over match referee Andy Pycroft has intensified, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hardening its stance. According to sources, the PCB has written a second letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), rejecting its decision not to take action against Pycroft.

In its response, PCB warned that Pakistan would refuse to play any match officiated by Pycroft and reaffirmed its threat to boycott games if the demand is not met. The PCB also criticized the ICC inquiry as a mere formality, stating it failed to review all aspects or consult relevant stakeholders.

Sources added that Pakistan has urged ICC to address its reservations fully, declaring it will only participate once an official announcement is made. PCB insiders believe ICC is now left with no choice but to remove the controversial referee from Pakistan’s matches