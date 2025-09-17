Asian Cricket Council removes post about Pakistan vs UAE match

Initially, the ACC had posted on its social media pages about the match, but later deleted it

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Wednesday deleted the post about today’s match between Pakistan and the UAE.

Initially, the ACC had posted on its social media pages about the match scheduled for today between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. However, shortly afterward, the post was deleted.

Earlier, the ACC had announced that today's match between Pakistan and the UAE would be a decisive one — the winning team would advance to the next stage, while the losing team would be eliminated from the tournament.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding match referee Andy Pycroft in the Asia Cup has intensified. Following Pakistan's strong stance, the ICC has no choice but to remove the controversial match referee.

According to sources, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has sent another letter to the world governing body ICC (International Cricket Council) after its earlier demand to change the match referee was not accepted. In response, the PCB reiterated its firm stance and rejected the decision not to take action against Andy Pycroft.

Sources revealed that in reply, Pakistan refused to play any match overseen by Andy Pycroft and maintained its position of boycotting if the demand is not met.

Furthermore, Pakistan called the ICC’s inquiry into the controversial umpiring incident merely a formality, stating that all aspects were not properly reviewed, nor were relevant individuals contacted during the investigation.

Sources stated that Pakistan has emphasized the need to address all concerns and made it clear that it would only agree to play after an official announcement confirming that its demands have been met.

According to PCB sources, the ICC is now facing increased pressure due to Pakistan’s firm stance, and an official announcement regarding the match referee is expected soon.